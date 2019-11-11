Longfellow Elementary students celebrate Veterans Day

Students at Longfellow Elementary School held a Veterans Day celebration Monday.

The event featured a presentation by fifth grade students that included songs and skits.

Students sang songs like “This Land is Your Land” and the “Star Spangled Banner”.

Keynote speaker, Chief Master Sergeant Martin Klukas, spoke at the event and says it feels extra special to get honored by kids

"They may not be old enough to understand the gravity of the whole thing, but I think just like I grew up with my dad in the American Legion, this is a big deal. To do these remembrance presentations and these thank you’s are a phenomenal deal."

Klukas says while some veterans remain humble about their service, when people thank him for his service, he says thank you and that he could never imagine not serving his country.

