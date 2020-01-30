Longfellow Elementary students train for annual Puddle Jump

Fourth and fifth grade students at Longfellow Elementary school in Eau Claire are starting their training season for the 14th annual Jeanne Richie Memorial Puddle Jump.

The training group, called the Blazing Lions, will train for a 5k walk/run during their noon recess time for the April 18 race.

All students volunteered to join the "Blazing Lions" training group, it was not mandatory.

Thursday’s training started at UW-Eau Claire's McPhee Gymnasium.

The event funds Longfellow’s After School Jeanne Richie Learning Center and student scholarships for community programs.

