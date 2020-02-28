Longfellow playground supervisor wins Golden Apple

For the past four years, WEAU and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation has handed out Golden Apple Awards to teachers and various staff members in the 20 schools in the district.

Friday, in a Golden Apple first, we recognize a playground supervisor at Longfellow Elementary School who has been keeping kids safe more 20 years.

“What we're doing is thanking Mrs. Hoenisch for all her hard work because she's our Golden Apple"

That's Longfellow Principal Sarah Fisher sharing the good news for Denise Hoenisch, and to show their appreciation for her, every child at Longfellow lined up to give her a hug.

Denise says recess is a very important part of every kid’s day, a time to release all their pent up energy.

"Unbelievable thing to see them grow, mature, become young adults. I wouldn't be doing it if I didn't love it. Every child and I will say it when we're talking to them, they know I’m fair, and I’m coming from a place of honestly helping them and trying to get through whatever situation and everybody makes not so good choices sometimes but i think they all know where i'm coming from."

Kerry benedict / Longfellow Coach/Interventionist Kerry Benedict says "Denise is amazing, she's been here for 20 years, she's been here since I’ve been in kindergarten here and kids loved her then and they still love her today. She's a great role model for kids and is fair to everyone. She's here every day with a positive attitude, making sure that kids are staying safe and having fun and just loving Longfellow."

For her two decades of dedication, Denise and Longfellow will both receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation. Hoenisch will receive her Golden Apple crystal at the banquet on April 16.

