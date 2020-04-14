Looking back on the 2020 spring election

In Eau Claire County, there was a 34.7% voter turnout of eligible voters.

For local clerks, the past month has been filled with a lot of preparation and changes, to ensure a safe election.

Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl can finally take a breath.

After weeks of getting ready for the spring election, the results are all in a week after the polls officially closed.

"Everybody needs to work together to help each other. We couldn't have done the election without the help of the community. Every department within the city, our dedicated poll workers," said Riepl.

The election was split into two parts, the in-person voting last Tuesday and counting all the results on Monday.

"We just do our best to follow what the state guidance is. They set the procedures and the rules for the elections and we follow the guidelines and just try to make it as safe as possible for everybody," explained Riepl.

More than 16,000 ballots were counted within the city of Eau Claire, including more than 12,000 ballots that were absentee.

On a typical election night, workers at all 20 polling locations tally up the results and send them straight to the county.

The city had to move all 20 machines to city hall on Monday afternoon to get the numbers.

"When we do it here, we couldn't have 40 people here to process those results. So we had, I think there was about eight people that were doing the process for getting the results on the machines," said Riepl.

This election presented a specific set of challenges, ones that many clerks have never had to deal with.

"The biggest challenge was keeping everybody safe. The social distancing, the safeguards at the poll sites. And then Friday and Monday there was a lot of work that went into it. That our chief inspectors, quite a few of them, came back to help us process those absentee ballots," said Riepl.

The spring primary election is over, but the attention now turns to August when the partisan primary is scheduled.

The city does have leftover hand sanitzer and is keeping the sneeze guards, in case measures like that are needed during the next election as well.

As for the different services that were provided, such as the drive-thru voting, those will have to be discussed by city officials to see if it is possible to continue doing in the future.