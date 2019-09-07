Loop de Lori Triathlon and 5K honors local busines owner's late wife

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered at Loopy's Grill & Saloon in Chippewa Falls for the Loop de Lori Triathlon and 5K.

The event is held every year in honor of Loopy Kleich's wife, Lori, who passed away from cancer.

This year, a natural health fair was added to the event. Several local health experts were in attendance to showcase natural healing like massage therapy, physical therapy and essential oils.

"They are just real passionate about healing and wellness and trying to keep people and make people healthy so what a great day to do that when you are doing a triathlon," says Jim Ward who organized the health fair.

Ward says Lori Kleich became passionate about natural healing during her battle with cancer.

"She really wanted to carry on that education and awareness and let people know that in addition to traditional medicine there are a lot of other ways that can help out," Ward says.

The triathlon included a 3.4 mile run, a 17 mile bike ride and 3.5 miles of kayaking.

Money raised at the event goes toward the Lori Kleich Endowment Fund for natural & alternative cancer care for mind, body 7 soul.