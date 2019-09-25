Loopy's Grill & Saloon offers free lunch to tornado victims

Local businesses are stepping up to help those impacted by the EF-3 tornado that hit western Wisconsin Tuesday night.

Loopy's Grill and Saloon in Chippewa falls was offering a free lunch buffet Wednesday for anyone helping with cleanup and for displaced families.

Loopy's employees say they serve many people in the community and wanted to make sure they could lend a helping hand in a time of need.

“It’s just really neat to know that if anything devastating happens in our area, there’s always going to be somebody there that can help out,” said Kat Schwartz, bartender at Loopy’s

They also offered pizzas for pick-up for those who were busy with the cleanup.

“I've never ever seen anything like this in my life,” said Nancy Bowe, resident affected by the tornado.

Bowe stopped into Loopy’s Wednesday afternoon before starting cleanup, after the tornado destroyed her shed, all the trees in her yard, and her garage.

“A thank you to Loopy for giving us this meal,” said Bowe. “We really appreciate it. We’ve had a lot of people texting and calling us to help us out.”

Officials with Chippewa County emergency management say anyone wanting to help with cleanup will have a chance to do so Thursday.

Volunteers can report to the Wheaton Fire Station between 9 and 10 am. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and should dress appropriately. Farm and property owners who are in need of debris removal should call 211.

