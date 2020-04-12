Loopy's High Shores serves up Easter dinner

Not even a snowstorm and a pandemic could stop Loopy's High Shores from serving up Easter dinner.

It was a little different this year however, with the dinner available for carryout only. Customers could pick from a slow roasted ham or baked chicken for the dinner tradition.

Owner Loopy Kleich says despite the covid-19 situation, the Easter dinner was a success.

Loopy says Easter and Mother's Day are usually some of the busiest days of the year for the supper club. He says the community has been extremely supportive of his restaurant during this time.

