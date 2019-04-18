Losartan recall expands for fourth time, targeting dozens more products

The recall has targeted losartan potassium tablets and losartan potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets. (Source: FDA)
By  | 
Updated: Thu 8:06 PM, Apr 18, 2019

(Gray News) – A recall for medication used to treat high blood pressure has expanded for a fourth time, targeting more variants of generic losartan produced by Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

A recall of Torrent losartan products was originally issued in December. A Thursday update posted by the Food & Drug Administration expanded it to include dozens more.

Other recall expansions were announced in January and March.
For a full list of the products affected, visit the FDA website.

The recall has targeted losartan potassium tablets and losartan potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets. The pills have been flagged for containing an impurity known as NMBA.

“Torrent is only recalling lots of losartan-containing products that contain NMBA above the acceptable daily intake levels released by the FDA,” the agency says.

According to the FDA, losartan is used to treat hypertension, hypertensive patients with Left Ventricular Hypertrophy and for treating nephropathy in Type 2 diabetics.

The FDA advises patients on these medications to continue taking them until they can find an alternative.

“Risk of harm to the patient’s health may be higher if the treatment is stopped immediately without any alternative treatment,” the FDA says.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus