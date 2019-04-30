Lottery enrollment for language immersion program to be decided May 8

The deadline for enrollment in the Spanish dual language immersion program for Eau Claire schools is quickly approaching. Friday is the last day to apply for lottery enrollment for the new program that will teach student literacy and content in two languages.

The program will start for students entering kindergarten at Longfellow Elementary in the 2019-2020 school year. Only 24 students will be accepted into the program through lottery enrollment on May 8.

“It expands our curriculum, it gives us an innovative way to work with our students,” said Mary Ann Hardebeck, the ECASD Superintendent. “There has been quite a bit of interest from the community and the idea actually came from the community so to be able to see from a little germ of an idea to the beginning of a program is very exciting."

The lottery selection will be lived streamed from Longfellow Elementary and letters will be sent out to families shortly after. Again the deadline to apply for the enrollment lottery is on Friday May 3 at 4 p.m.

