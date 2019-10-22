Loughlin, 10 other parents charged anew in college scandal

Lori Loughlin, American actress, model, and producer, Photo Date: 2/19/2019 / (Source: The Hollywood Reporter / Youtube via MGN)
Updated: Tue 2:06 PM, Oct 22, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — Actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and nine other parents face new charges in the college admissions scandal.

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that the parents were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery.

The charge accuses the parents of attempting to bribe officials at an organization that receives federal funding.

They are accused of paying bribes to get their children admitted to the University of Southern California. They already face charges of money laundering, fraud and conspiracy.

Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to previous charges and have not yet commented on the new charge.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
