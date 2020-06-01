Louisville police and soldiers return fire, killing man; police chief fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/Gray News) — Louisville’s mayor said the police chief had been fired immediately after learning officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man did not have their body cameras turned on.

Louisville's police chief says officers and National Guard soldiers enforcing the city’s curfew returned fire and killed a man when someone in a large group fired at them early Monday. (Source: CNN)

Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday that Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad, who announced he would resign in May, has been fired.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear had called for the release of police video from a deadly shooting in Louisville. He has ordered Kentucky State Police to investigate the matter.

Chief Steve Conrad confirmed the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

He said officers and the National Guard were called to break up a large group of people who had gathered there after the city’s curfew when someone fired a shot at them.

Gov. Andy Beshear says there’s significant camera footage from the shooting and pressed police to release the video as soon as possible.

WAVE reported the man killed was David McAtee, according to his family. A large crowd amassed later in the day at 26th and Broadway, the site of the shooting, to show its support for McAtee’s family

“He didn’t hurt nobody, didn’t deserve to get shot down like he did,” McAtee’s sister said. “I don’t know what happened, but whatever happened here, my brother didn’t do nothing wrong. He was an innocent person, an innocent bystander.”

McAtee’s sister said the crowd that was gathered before the shooting wasn’t taking part in the protests that have packed Louisville city streets the last four nights. She said a group meets in that area every Sunday night for food and music, adding that her brother, who owned the establishment owned Yaya’s BBQ Shack, was helping serve food.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer expressed his condolences to the family in person at the gathering and on social media.

