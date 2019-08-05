Love Eau Claire Back to School event held at Phoenix Park

Local churches and community groups are doing their part to make sure families are ready for the start of the school year next month.

The Love Eau Claire Back to School event took place Monday night at Phoenix Park.

It's geared toward families who need a pick me up before the school year.

The event is open to all families within the Eau Claire area school district.

Monday’s event included free haircuts, food, and music.

For school supplies and clothing, the families are paired with another family who shops specifically for their needs.

"The children of this city are going to be the adults of tomorrow so we're just trying to make a difference”, says Jordan Van Proosdy with Peace Church in Eau Claire. “Allow these children to feel supported so that tomorrow is just so much better, and the future is so much brighter for this city."

Local nonprofits were also on hand to help provide further assistance to families in need.

