Low retirement savings and growing number of working seniors

State officials are working to help more Wisconsin residents save for retirement. The Retirement Security Task Force will explore ways to educate people about retirement programs and create new investment options in the state. This comes at a time when many Wisconsin seniors are still apart of the state's workforce.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says a growing number of seniors are still working. Local officials say many adults age 55 and older are choosing to work or be active longer and some even given no choice. "We're actually seeing seniors 55 and older, 60 and older, wanting to work longer," said Kaylynn Stahlbusch, Workforce Director for the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.

As the demand for workers in Wisconsin remains high, many organizations are focused on filling jobs.

"We want to help our members with workforce solutions and a piece of that is working with our 55 and older population," says Stahlbusch.

State officials say many Wisconsinites haven't saved enough for retirement and can't live off social security alone, leading to the creation of a new state task force led by the department of treasury to help give people more options for retirement savings. Officials say lack of retirement savings could be why more and more seniors are working.

The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce helps connect employers to workers, including seniors in the community through the age of opportunity job fair for local seniors age 55 and up.

"As long as employers are open minded and flexible in position and timing, I really think there's some value there in getting some of our older workers in ...there's some value there...they're loyal and have a skill and just willing to work hard," said Stahlbusch.

The Age of Opportunity Job Fair for seniors 55 and up is set for September 18th at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire.