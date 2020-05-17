Loyal Crawford athlete chat

There is no doubting that the Wisconsin badgers have some of the best college football running backs of all time. Corey Clement, James white, Montee Ball, Jonathan Taylor, Melvin Gordon and Ron Dayne just to name a few, and maybe in a few years you can add Eau Claire Memorials, Loyal Crawford, to that list.

The first day that Loyal Crawford stepped foot at Memorial High School, the old Abes knew they had a good one, and so did Loyal, who started preparing himself for varsity football action before he was even on the team.

Loyal said, “My 8th grade year I just decided that I really had a chance to play varsity if I just started putting in work so I started training pretty hard and so I was ready for it and it wasn’t something that caught me by surprise or anything.”

That hard work has resulted in a lot. According to Rivals recruiting, Loyal Crawford is the top running back recruit in the state of Wisconsin in the class of 2021 and is committed to his dream school, the Wisconsin badgers.

“When you look at it for my position running backs there is not a whole lot of other schools that can compete with how Wisconsin does so I believe they are running back U so yeah it was a do brainer when I got the offer. Like I always watched them on tv and stuff but I never really was like, growing up I was like, it’s just something you don’t think would happen and then it did so it was pretty crazy.”

Right before Loyal started his junior season, he received that offer from the Badgers and committed just one week later, so he hasn’t had to worry about his college plans for a while now, which has helped him feel really comfortable about his future during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are uncertain times so we don’t really know what’s going to happen like some of this stuff is going to hurt a lot of players recruiting process so I’m blessed to be in the position I am.”

Due to injuries, Loyal has yet to play a full season of high school football but hopes that will change in 2020 as he plans to help propel l the Old Abes to the playoffs.

