Lt. Gov. Barnes speaks on how climate change is effecting Wisconsin

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes attended a Monroe County Climate Change Task Force meeting Wednesday afternoon.

As the chair of Governor Evers' Climate Change Task Force, Barnes believes it's important to get input from local officials.

The Lt. Governor said the three biggest climate change issues for Wisconsin are water quality, soil quality and the effects of a "never-ending" rainy season.

Barnes also said there is not enough bipartisan support for legislation on this topic.

"I wish there was more buy-in and support when we work to address these issues," Barnes said. "We put the office of clean energy and sustainability into the state budget. We put the clean energy goal by 2050 into the state budget and it was Republicans that wrote that out of the state budget last year. That was very unfortunate because it's not like they don't represent communities that are impacted by climate change."

The next meeting for Evers' Climate Change Task force will be next month in Stevens Point.

Starting in April, Barnes will have public hearing sessions where communities can share their experiences and ideas.