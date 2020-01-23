Lt. Gov. talks "farm to table" initiative during stop in La Crosse

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes and State Senator Jennifer Shilling met with media in La Crosse Thursday afternoon to discuss Wednesday's State of the State.

Governor Evers announced a new farm to table initiative Wednesday night in an effort to connect farms to local businesses and schools.

Barnes says this program would help lessen the state's carbon footprint as food would have a shorter commute.

Officials believe this program could have several benefits.

"If we can get all the greatest food, the things that are grown right here in the state, it's a better benefit not just for the individuals health, but also for entire economies-- economies in rural Wisconsin and economies in more heavily populated areas as well," Barnes said.

With Wisconsin losing an average of two dairy farms a day, Evers has called a legislature special session beginning next week to consider an $8.5 million package of bills to help rural Wisconsin's dairy farm crisis.

