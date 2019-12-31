Lublin man dies while plowing snow in Taylor County

A Lublin man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on December 31.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, a call came in just after 1:15 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash in front of N1350 7th Avenue in Roosevelt.

According to deputies, the drivers were the only people in each vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. One of the drivers, 65-year-old James Penk of Lublin, died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation finds James Penk was operating a pickup and snowplowing at the time of the crash.

Deputies say Penk had been plowing snow from a driveway and pushing it across the roadway when he drove out in front of the southbound vehicle, leading to the collision.