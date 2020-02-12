Lublin man has plea hearing in the case of Clark County church vandalism

A Lublin man had a plea hearing in Clark County Court on Wednesday in the case of a Clark County church that was vandalized in 2019.

Court records show Seth Meier was found guilty but not guilty due to mental disease or defect to a felony charge of burglary of a building or dwelling. The criminal damage to religious property charge was dismissed but read in.

The criminal complaint says in March of 2019, law enforcement were called to St. Mary’s Catholic in Neillsville where they found broken statues, picture frames, holy water stands, crosses and candles. A witness told law enforcement that Meier was talking in a “demonic voice” and had recently joined a cult.

