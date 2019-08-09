Lucky Charms to sell giant marshmallow-only bags

Lucky Charms cereal is about to start selling bags of giant-sized marshmallows. (Source: Lucky Charms Facebook page)
Updated: Fri 11:19 AM, Aug 09, 2019

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Your kids are going to love this: Lucky Charms is about to start selling bags of just the marshmallows.

The best part, though, is that the bite-sized treats are now giant-sized!

Lucky Charms announced earlier this week they collaborated with Jet-Puffed to create Lucky Charms Magically Delicious Marshmallows. They will start selling for $1.50 a bag in September.

The vanilla-flavored marshmallows are a “bigger and puffier version” of the iconic pink hearts, blue moons, green shamrocks and yellow stars of our childhood.

Lucky Charms is giving away 15,000 limited-edition boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms as part of its Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only promotion.

“It’s no secret that Lucky Charms fans love the marshmallows," Scott Baldwin, director of marketing for cereal at Lucky Charms-maker General Mills, said in a statement on PR Newswire.

“Consumers have flooded our inboxes and swept our social feeds begging for Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only to return. You asked, and we listened!”

