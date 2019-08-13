Luncheon allows local teenagers to explore potential careers

Today, Chippewa Valley teenagers got a chance to explore potential careers, from some of the most successful community members in their field.

The 2nd annual Career Exploring Luncheon hosted students aged 12 to 20.

Six community members were honored at the luncheon, talking about their own careers, and the career exploring program.

Two alumni of the program also spoke about the impact this program has had on their futures.

Organizers say this is a resource that more teenagers should know about.

