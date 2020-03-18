Lyft looking to add medical supplies and food delivery

Lyft is making some changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ride-share company says it is working to partner with government and health care companies to start deliveries of medical supplies, food and other items.

Lyft says the pandemic is an unprecedented situation for all industries and communities and it wants to keep riders, drivers and employees safe.

The company also says it will provide funds to drivers if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 or are put under individual quarantine by a public health agency.

Lyft, along with Uber, is also suspending ‘shared rides’ in the United States and Canada to slow the spread of coronavirus.

