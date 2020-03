A Minnesota man is arrested on suspicion of his 7th offense OWI.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding just after 7:15 p.m. Monday, March 9 on Tower Avenue in Superior in Douglas County.

The state patrol says 61-year-old Donald Belanger of Grand Rapids, Minnesota showed signs of impairment.

After field sobriety testing, Belanger was arrested and taken to the hospital for an evidentiary blood draw.