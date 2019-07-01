MPD: Hospital releases man shot at ‘Shake the Lake’

A man injured in a shooting following Saturday’s “Shake the Lake” has been released from the hospital.

The Madison Police Department said two groups of people were engaged in a physical altercation around 10:30 p.m. under the Monona Terrace on John Nolen Drive. During the physical altercation, a person pulled out a gun and fired several rounds. The man was struck. He suffered not life-threatening injuries.

Police said a Madison Fire Department vehicle on scene was also struck with a bullet.

Police said a police officer also injured their leg during the commotion.

Police said it’s believed all the people involved are from Madison and know each other.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

