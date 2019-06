A several-month-old puppy named Diamond was stolen on Saturday afternoon from an outdoor kennel.

Joel DeSpain, a spokesperson with the Madison Police Department, said it happened around 2:15 p.m. on Sunfish Court.

DeSpain said Diamond’s owners are very interested in getting their pet back. Diamond is an American Pit Bull Terrier puppy.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.