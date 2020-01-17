Mabel Tainter starts 2020 debt free

The Board of Directors of the Mabel Tainter and the Friends of the Mabel are excited to announce that the Mabel Tainter is debt free!

The Mabel Tainter, the historic arts cornerstone of Western Wisconsin, went through a major renovation between 2006-2007, bringing some much needed updates to electrical, HVAC, and plumbing, as well as adding the annex addition with new facilities and an elevator to ensure that the Mabel Tainter is accessible to everyone.

Leading up to the renovation, the Board of Directors, members of the community, the City of Menomonie, and business and industry leaders were led by former Executive Director Gary Schuster in undertaking the effort to raise $6.7 million, called the ‘BRAVO campaign’.

However, there was some debt that had been incurred after all the renovation and addition work was completed, a debt total of $1.5 million to be exact. Throughout the past 13 years, money has been raised from the Board of Directors, the City of Menomonie, business and industry leaders, and the amazing donors and patrons of the Mabel. However, a small balance of $95,000 still existed at the start of 2018.

The new Executive Director, Jeff McSweeney, was hired in June of 2018 and made it his personal goal to pay off the remaining debt. As a result of his work building community support as well as partnerships and relationships with key stakeholders, a group emerged called “Friends of the Mabel.” Recognizing what an amazing cultural treasure The Mabel Tainter is to not only Menomonie, but to Western Wisconsin, this group of citizens decided to step up and raise the money needed to pay off the remaining debt. The Friends of the Mabel, with support from the community, businesses and local corporations, raised over $55,000 from April to December 2019. The Board of Directors, inspired by this work, decided to step up as well to show their support for making the Mabel debt free - and step up they did. The Board of Directors assembled $45,000 to completely pay off the remaining debt.

“We are so excited to start off a new year---and a new decade---debt free! Now we can shift focus to a Capital Campaign to ensure the Mabel remains a healthy, active, and thriving arts organization for years to come.”, said Andrew Mercil, Board President. “This was all made possible through years of work from the many members of the Mabel Board of Directors who worked so diligently to raise enough money to pay off this debt, in partnership with so many amazing community members, like the Friends of the Mabel, and other donors. It just shows how much this community can accomplish when we work together.”, Mercil continued.

“We could not have done this without the Friends of the Mabel group and the amazing new relationships with donors and community partners they have helped develop.”, said Jeff McSweeney, Executive Director. “It is amazing what a few dedicated people can accomplish when they put their minds to it”, said Emilie Wiese.

The Friends of the Mabel who helped raise over $50,000 consists of Emilie Wiese (Chair), former Mayor Charles Stokke, Charlie Jones, Sylvia Gengenbach, Jim Yaeger, Kimberly Novotney, and Nick Ruehl.

The Board of Directors that assembled the remaining funds to pay off the $95,000 debt consists of Andrew Mercil (President), Juliet Fox (Vice President), Jerilyn Kinderman (former Treasurer), Marni Waznik (past President), Melissa Kneeland (Secretary), Emily Andre, Mike Braatz, Lucas Chase, Ryland Erdman, Trevor Ludwig, Dr. Paul McNally, Katherine Rhoades, Tina Tharp, and Steve Weghorn.

Both the Mabel Tainter Board of Directors and the Friends of the Mabel want to give a tremendous thank you to all the donors who helped pay off the Mabel debt over the years.

The Mabel Tainter and Friends of the Mabel wants to invite the community to join them for the debt free celebration on Saturday, February 1st 2020 at 1:00pm on the front steps of the Mabel where there will be ceremonial burning of the loan paperwork. Light refreshments will be provided and the Mabel will be open for tours.

