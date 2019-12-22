Macy’s worker shot in Atlanta mall robbery

Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 9:55 AM, Dec 22, 2019

ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN) - Police are searching for two suspects after a brazen robbery ended in a shooting at a popular Atlanta mall on Saturday.

The two suspects are between 5'5 and 5'10 in height. One wore a cream black and yellow hoodie and the other was in a light color hoodie. (Source: Atlanta Police Department/WGCL/CNN)

It happened in a parking deck at Lenox Square Mall.

The woman, who was shot in the stomach, flagged down a mall security guard. She said the two males were trying to take her things and car keys before shooting her.

Police said the woman is okay and has been released from the hospital.

The two suspects are between 5'5 and 5'10 in height. One wore a cream black and yellow hoodie and the other was in a light color hoodie.

Just last weekend, one person was wounded in a shooting at Atlanta’s Cumberland Mall.

Copyright 2019 WGCL via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus