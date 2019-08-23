Madison police not ruling out threat to public after killing

Madison police investigating the city's first homicide of the year say they cannot discount a continued threat to the public.

Police say a 30-year-old woman died Friday of homicidal violence, but were not specific about her injuries. Police spokesman Joel DeSpain says because investigators don't know whether the woman knew her attacker "there is some danger to the community right now."

DeSpain says the woman had left a party just before 4 a.m. at an apartment in the Worthington Park neighborhood on the east side of the city. Her friends went looking for her when she didn't return. DeSpain says 20 minutes passed between the time she left the party and police were called.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

