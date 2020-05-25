Maggie Craker athlete talk

Maggie Craker of McDonell High School is on her way to being a collegiate athlete, the only question is which sport will she pick?

Maggie Craker of McDonell high school is one of the best all around athletes you will find in the Chippewa Valley. As a junior she was the Cloverbelt West conference player of the year in volleyball and basketball and even though she missed out on her junior softball season due to covid-19, she was still first team all conference as a sophomore. But Maggie’s favorite is without a doubt volleyball.

“The competitiveness of the game just brought my attention to it, its very fast paced, it’s a team sport and I just started excelling at it more than basketball and softball at a faster rate.”

And Maggie excels so much as a setter that it looks like a scholarship offer will be coming in the near future. Maggie may have already had an offer by now if it wasn’t for the COVID-19 pandemic canceling much needed recruiting visits.

“At first it was a struggle, but like you said I can’t control it so I just try to keep in contact with those coaches do what I can to stay in shape and hope by the end of the summer that’s I can do those visits and things.”

So with volleyball season starting early in the fall, Maggie has turned her focus to offseason preparation to improve herself in 2020, but that has also been effected due to COVID-19.

“Volleyball open gyms and summer league,I think that is what builds and prepares you for the real season so that is going to hurt us not having all of that. Right now I’m just mainly focusing on staying in shape rather than skill development.”

With the possibility of losing college visits and a volleyball offseason, Maggie’s senior season becomes even more crucial.

“Especially if I don’t get this recruiting done by the end of summer then it be important to be successful be a good leader maybe go to state as a team that be important things.”

If there is a season, it will more than likely be a good one for Maggie and McDonell, after finishing second last year in the Cloverbelt West, they look like the conference favorites with the returning player of the year leading the way.