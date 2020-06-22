Maintaining mental health in children this summer

This is normally the time when kids are out of school, and many go off to summer camp. But the spread of COVID-19 is changing those plans - and health experts say this may lead to kids becoming more likely to be feeling down.

“Anytime any event is canceled, especially something that we're really used to going to or expecting to attend, there's going to be some form of anxiety, or even some slight depression just due to circumstances,” says Lydia Deering, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Social Worker. “Not every person will experience this, but some people and even kids can experience that.”

Carrie Swartz is a mother of three children - ages 12, 10 and 6 - and says the challenge for her this summer is making sure her kids stay social.

I think having things canceled has been very challenging for me as a parent, especially doing homeschooling in the spring, and now in the summer just trying to find different ways of interacting and being social," she says.

Deering recommends parents keep a routine for their kids, being creative with ways to pass the time, and talking to them about why all this is happening.

“This summer isn't normal so don't try to make it normal. Explain that to your child. There is no way to normalize a pandemic, there's no way to normalize the fact that their events are being canceled,” she says.

Deering also says that parents need to take care of themselves, before they are able to take care of their children. She also says that to watch for mental health struggles, parents should monitor their childrens’ behavior closely.

For Carrie, this is proving to be one of the more challenging summers she's experienced as a parent. However, she says she's prepared to give her kids the best summer she can.

"We've done a lot of outdoor activities, fishing, biking, hiking, and then trying to get together with other families in a new way, and the more we try to do that the happier we all are, and it feels a little bit more like normal life."

