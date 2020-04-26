Life threatening car crash in Pierce County

On 04/26/20, at approximately 10:23 am, the Wisconsin State Patrol and Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash with serious injuries on County Highway F, 1 mile north of County Highway FF.

Upon arrival on scene, law enforcement found a male subject with life-threatening injuries lying outside the vehicle. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames and ahigh line power line was strewn across the roadway, blocking all lanes of traffic.

The male subject was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was medically transported from the crash scene.Witnesses advised the vehicle was seen southbound on CTH F in excess of the speed limit before the crash. Speed appears to be a factor for the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.