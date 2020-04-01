Make a salt dough handprint stone!

The Coronavirus pandemic has certainly left its mark on all of us. Now, it's time for us as a family to put our own mark on the memory of this event.

In this "At Home with Amie" segment, my daughter Kennedy and I show you that how you remember this moment is literally in your hands!

Salt dough handprint stones take just three ingredients:

4 cups of flour

1 cup of salt

1 1/2 cups of water

Then you mix the ingredients into a doughy texture and roll it flat onto a baking sheet. Make sure the dough is left about 1/2 inch thick.

Put your handprints in the dough. You can then either bake it on your oven's lowest temperature for 3-4 hours, or let it air dry for a few days.

When it's dry and hard, paint away!