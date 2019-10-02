Making a Murderer: Brendan Dassey's attorneys ask for clemency

Attorneys for Brendan Dassey have asked Wisconsin's governor to grant clemency to the man convicted in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach.

The Dassey defense team has asked Gov. Tony Evers for two forms of relief--either a pardon or a commutation. A commutation would shorten Dassey's life sentence.

On Wednesday, Dassey attorneys Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin held a news conference in Madison to discuss the clemency request. They were joined by experts on victims' rights, police interrogations and intellectual disabilities.CLICK HERE to watch the full news conference on the WBAY Facebook page.

"In his quiet, peaceful, hopeful way, Brendan has now served more than 13 years behind bars with no chance of parole until 2048. The courts have been unable to deliver justice for him. We now ask Gov. Evers to deliver that justice and bring Brendan home," says Nirider.

The case shocked Northeast Wisconsin 14 years ago, and has since garnered international attention with the Netflix docu-series Making A Murderer.

On Oct. 31, 2005, freelance photographer Teresa Halbach disappeared after a trip to photograph a vehicle at the Avery Salvage Yard in Manitowoc County. Investigators say they found Halbach's remains in a burn pit on the Avery property. Steven Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, were arrested and charged with Halbach's murder.

In 2007, a jury found Dassey guilty of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. He was sentenced to life in prison with a chance at parole in 2048. One of the key elements of the prosecution's case was a confession Dassey gave to detectives. Dassey's current legal team and critics claim Dassey's confession was coerced.

Dassey was 16 at the time of the killing of Teresa Halbach. His attorneys argue investigators used improper techniques while interrogating a juvenile with a low IQ. They say investigators made false promises to Dassey that he'd be released if he told them about the killing.

Dassey attorney Steven Drizin says the Dassey confession tapes show evidence of police coercion that included "tactics that can be toxic and can produce false confessions."

"They pounded him with a steady drum beat of promises of leniency, saying he had nothing to worry about, everything was going to be OK, it was going to be alright. They'd stand by him, they'd be in his corner, they'd go to bat for him, they weren't going to leave him high and dry," says Drizin. "They lied over and over again about evidence, telling Brendan they already knew what happened when in fact they didn't."

No physical evidence tied Dassey to the murder. Dassey's attorneys believe he falsely confessed to being part of the crime.

"Not a single piece of evidence tied Brendan to this crime. No DNA, no blood, no hair, no fingerprints, nothing. Not in the [Teresa Halbach's] RAV 4, not in the [Steven Avery's] trailer, not in the garage, not in the burn pit, nowhere," says Drizin. "True confessors don't need help with their narratives."

The attorney continued, "The Chief Judge of the Seventh Circuit of the United States Court of Appeals [Diane P. Wood] described this interrogation as a ghoulish game of 20 questions in which Brendan guessed over and over again until he landed on the answer the police wanted to hear."

Dassey was nearly released from prison after a federal magistrate overturned his conviction in August 2016. Judge William E. Duffin said repeated false promises by detectives, when considered with other factors like Dassey's age, intellectual deficits and the absence of a supportive adult, led him to determine that Dassey's confession was involuntary under the U.S. Constitution.

The state appealed the federal judge's ruling. Eventually, the case landed at the highest court in the land--the United States Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear Dassey's argument.

"Brendan Dassey was a sixteen-year-old, intellectually disabled child when he was taken from his school and subjected to a uniquely and profoundly flawed legal process. That process rightly sought justice for Teresa Halbach, but it wrongly took a confused child’s freedom in payment for her loss. Such a debt can never be justly repaid with the currency of innocence," reads the clemency petition.

CLICK HERE to view the full petition.

For the first time, Dassey spoke about the confession in the newly released Wrongful Conviction podcast. CLICK HERE to listen.

"I just wanted it all over with," said Dassey. "So, I said whatever they wanted to hear, you know?"

In April, Dassey sent a letter to Gov. Evers asking to go home. CLICK HERE to read the full letter.

"I am writing to ask for a pardon because I am innocent and want to go home. If I would get to go home, I would like to get a job involving video games. I would like to help take care of my mom and one day have a son and a daughter of my own," Dassey writes. "I would name my daughter Grace and my son Mizar which is the name of a star in the big dipper."

Nirider says Dassey penned the letter himself without the help from his attorneys. "Those are Brendan's words. We did not tell him what to say, we did not suggest what to say--I think we've had quite enough of that in this case," says Nirider. "That's who Brendan Dassey is. He tells Gov. Evers the Pokemon characters he likes. He tells Gov. Evers what his favorite numbers are, what his favorite time of day is. What foods he likes to eat best. It's the kind of letter you'd see a nine-or-10-year-old child write. And it perfectly encapsulates the gentle, childlike man that Brendan Dassey is."

The clemency petition states: "Brendan Dassey requests that the Board and Governor grant him a full pardon on all three convictions. Based on the extraordinary circumstances shown in this application, Brendan requests a waiver of the rule limiting pardon eligibility to those who have already been released from prison, a waiver previous administrations have permitted. If this Board requires further information in order to

consider this waiver request, undersigned counsel will promptly provide it upon request.

"Should the Governor decline to issue a full pardon on all three convictions, Brendan asks at least for his freedom via a commutation of his remaining sentence(s) to time served with no remaining supervision time. This Board has not, to undersigned counsel’s knowledge, adopted any rules limiting eligibility for commutations."

Nirider says, "Brendan's case is exactly the kind of case that was tailor-made for the exercise of the clemency power. We're confident when Gov. Evers dives into this case, when his board reviews the records, he's going to reach the same conclusion that the Court of Appeals did. This case is a profound miscarriage of justice, and the governor can be the safeguard we need."

The Dassey legal team says they have not exhausted their legal options, but they believe this is the best chance for Brendan's freedom.

"Never say never about our ability to go back into the courts, but the time is right. And the governor has this power now," says Nirider. "Wisconsin has a rich history of issuing pardons and commutations. And it's a tradition that this governor says he's going to return to."

Dassey is currently serving his life sentence at Oshkosh Correctional Institution.

Action 2 News has reached out to Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Justice for comment.

Action 2 News reporter Brittany Schmidt says Dassey's mother, Barb Tadych, was at Wednesday's news conference. She did not speak at the podium.

Dassey's uncle, Steven Avery, was also convicted of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the Halbach murder. He continues to appeal his conviction. CLICK HERE for the latest developments.

"If there's some action or movement in Steven Avery's case--we're watching that very closely of course and we'll take appropriate actions at this time--but we don't think we need to wait for that in this case. We know everything we need to know about Brendan's case to be confident in his innocence and to be confident in the need to bring him home," says Nirider.

"We're never going to stop fighting for Brendan Dassey."

Action 2 News has been following this story since Teresa Halbach disappeared in 2005. We will keep you updated on any developments in this case.