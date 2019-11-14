Making snow at Bruce Mound Winter Sports Area

While some might not be ready for the early cold weather and snow, others could not be more excited that it's here. With the cold weather and snow heading in early this season, winter sports are off to an early start.

Skiers and snowboarders get ready because they started making fake snow for the season in Clark County. At Bruce Mound Winter Sports Area, they started making snow this week and have been running the snow guns since Sunday.

The date to open this year is dependent on the weather but with an early start to snow making, they are planning to open mid-December.

