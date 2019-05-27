Male safe after being rescued from Chippewa River

In the early morning hours of Monday, May 27, the Eau Claire fire department was dispatched for a water rescue.

Truck 5/Boat 5, Truck 9/Boat 9, Engine 2, Medic 9, Duty Chief, and Battalion 1 responded. While enroute, the Communications Center notified responding units that one male individual had jumped off the Clairemont Avenue Foot Bridge and could be seen floating in the river. Fire Units responded to Hobbs Boat Landing, the Clairemont Avenue Bridge, and the Short Street Bridge. Prior to fire units arrival at Short Street, Eau Claire Police officers were able to locate and safely rescue the individual by using a throw rope and physically entering the water to assist him to shore. The rescued individual was treated on-scene by paramedics and transported to the hospital for further evaluation.