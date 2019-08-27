Man accused of making terrorist threats against Menards in court

The Eau Claire man was charged with making terrorist threats against co-workers and where he works was in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

A judge found probable cause against 31-year-old Kevin Pinkham and bound his case over for an arraignment.

Authorities allege Pinkham threatened to shoot workers at the Menards Distribution Center.

A search of his apartment and vehicle revealed four rifles, two handguns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and journals which appeared to have writings about Menards.

Pinkham remains held in the Eau Claire County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

His arraignment is set for September 10.

