Man accused in fatal OWI crash changes plea in Chippewa County

The man accused of a crash that killed another man in Chippewa County is changing his plea.

Mavrick Kolpien, 26 of Cadott, pleaded no contest and was found guilty in Chippewa County court Wednesday afternoon.

Kolpien is convicted of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's department says 23-year-old Zackary Evanson was a passenger in Kolpien's vehicle when he turned in front of another vehicle in the early morning hours of May 13, 2018.

It happened at the intersection of County Highway X and XX, near Cadott.

A sentencing hearing scheduled for July 31.