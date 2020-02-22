Man accused in hospital ramp killing ruled competent

A judge has ruled the man charged with fatally beating a nurse practitioner in a Milwaukee hospital parking ramp is competent for trial and may move forward with his insanity defense.

Kenneth Freeman is accused of killing 33-year-old Carlie Beaudin after following her into the parking ramp at Froedtert Hospital in January 2019. Freeman was found competent Friday after months of mental evaluation and treatment.

The ruling means he has the ability to understand the charges against him and aid in his own defense.

