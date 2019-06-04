Man accused in hospital ramp killing ruled incompetent

A judge has ruled the man charged with fatally beating a nurse practitioner in a Milwaukee hospital parking ramp is not yet competent for trial.

The judge reviewed a psychiatric report on Kenneth Freeman Tuesday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. Freeman is accused of killing 33-year-old Carlie Beaudin after following her into the parking ramp at Froedtert Hospital last January.

In March a judge ordered Freeman be treated for his mental incompetency. He will remain at the Mendota Mental Health Institute for additional treatment.

A new doctor's report is due in August.

