Man accused of abusing baby, causing skull fractures

An Eau Claire County man has been charged with repeated physical abuse of a child less than one year old.

A complaint was filed Monday against Tyler Bedell, 25, of Augusta.

It details three cases of abuse on the child, who was born last August.

The most severe instance was reported in March, when the child was brought to a local hospital with reported skull fractures.

The complaint listed Bedell as a flight risk and on Monday, a judge imposed a $50,000 cash bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for August 20.