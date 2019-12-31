Man accused of killing girlfriend's new love interest

A suburban Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend's new love interest at the victim's Racine County home.

Troy Hoffman is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the Dec. 26 slaying of Chad Bickler in the town of Norway.

A criminal complaint says Hoffman followed his girlfriend to Bickler's house and rammed her car. It says the woman fled on foot after seeing that Hoffman had a gun. Prosecutors say Hoffman forced his way into Bickler's home, shot him and the family dog, then left the house and fired at his girlfriend nearby.

Hoffman is being held on $750,000 cash bond.