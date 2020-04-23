Man accused of killing roommate pleads no contest

The man accused of killing his roommate with a bow and arrow pleads no contest today in Dunn County court.

A guilty verdict for second degree intentional homicide was then handed down to 54-year-old Richard Seehaver.

He was charged in the 2018 death of John Likeness.

The initial criminal complaint says Seehaver admitted to police he killed likeness saying he quote, "put him out of his misery."

Seehaver was previously found not competent to stand trial.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 18.

