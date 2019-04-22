Man accused of putting newborn puppies in dumpster pleads not guilty

The 56-year-old man accused of putting nine puppies in a garbage bag, and later the dumpster has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of intentionally mistreating animals.

Robert Wild is free on a $2,000 signature bond.

Marshfield Police say they got a call Feb. 28, reporting the sound of kittens coming from a garbage can outside a home on the 800 block of East 4th Street. When they arrived, they found nine newborn puppies inside. Police say they took the puppies to the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter.

Officers made contact with the person inside the home and arrested Wild.

Police say the puppies are doing well.

Wild will return to court on June 21.



