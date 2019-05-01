Man accused of recording two people as they showered

One man is arrested for allegedly recording a woman and a girl while they were showering.

The Osseo Police Department says it received a complaint on April 30 of a video recording device hidden in the bathroom of juvenile female.

Investigators say Kyle Coleman is accused of placing the video recording device in the bathroom. He's also accused of previously hiding it in another bathroom to record a woman showering.

Kyle Coleman was arrested for attempted child pornography and recording depictions representing nudity without person's consent.

This case will be forwarded to the Trempealeau County District Attorney's office for prosecution.