Man accused of shooting children with BB gun

An Eau Claire man is charged with child abuse, after being accused of shooting his children with a BB gun.

Police had received reports that David Marshall, 28, had shot his 1-year-old child with the BB gun to discipline the child.

According to the criminal complaint, Marshall admitted to shooting his 6-year-old child with the gun, but denied firing on the toddler.

Police say Marshall eventually admitted that he had lied, and he shot at both of the children.

Bond for Marshall is set at $1,000.