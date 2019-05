An Eau Claire man faces charges for allegedly trying to take pictures of a woman in a tanning booth.

The complaint was filed against 34-year-old Nicholas Peterson.

According to the complaint, a woman said she was in a tanning bed at a salon in Eau Claire when she noticed a cell phone over a divider trying to capture an image.

When interviewed, Peterson denied taking a photo or video.

He's free on a $500 signature bond and a hearing is set for June 27.