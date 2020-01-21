Man admitted to killing father with wood two-by-four

A Colfax man admitted to killing his father with a wood two-by-four.

A Dunn County criminal complaint says 51-year-old Gary Styer admitted to law enforcement investigators that he had taken a two-by-four and entered his father’s bedroom and began to strike his father in the head and torso.

Styer told officials on Jan. 16 that he did this as a result of years of emotional and physical abuse dating back to when he was a child. He also said his lack of employment only re-enforced his own feelings about himself.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on State Highway 40 on Jan. 15 for a request of a welfare check to be conducted on Edward Styer, who was later identified as Gary’s father. Law enforcement entered the residence and noticed a bedroom door open and found a white male lying on his back covered in blood. They noted a large amount of blood on the bed and blood splattered all over the walls.

The autopsy report says the victim sustained multiple blunt force injuries including multiple facial bone fractures, hemorrhages, vertebrae fractures and deep lacerations to the head, face, hands, arms, torso and legs. The cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force head injuries and the manner of death was ruled as a homicide.

Styer’s $250,000 cash bond was signed Monday.

