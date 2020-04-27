Man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Eau Claire County

On Sunday, 04/26/2020, at approximately 7:53pm, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash in the 3500 block of County Road D, which is in the Township of Ludington. It was reported that a male subject was lying in the ditch unconscious and the motorcycle was on its side in the roadway.

During the investigation, deputies learned that a 26 year old male had been riding the motorcycle southbound on County Road D and struck a deer shortly after crossing over the Eau Claire River bridge. The operator was thrown from the motorcycle and skidded several hundred feet on the pavement prior to entering the ditch. The operator suffered severe injuries and was flown by helicopter to a local hospital, where he was in serious condition. The operator was not wearing a helmet.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Fall Creek Police Department, Fall Creek Fire, Fall Creek Rescue, Eau Claire Fire, and Mayo One helicopter. No further information is being released at this time.

