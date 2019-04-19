Man and two children found dead in Outagamie Co. home

Three people--including two children--were found dead in a home in Seymour Friday morning.

The victims are a 35-year-old man, a 3-year-old girl, and a 3-month-old girl, police say. Names were not released.

At 11:20 p.m., Seymour Police were called to the 600 block of North Main Street for the report of a domestic disturbance. Officers were unable to make contact with people in the home.

"After repeated attempts to make contact, assistance was requested from the Outagamie County Emergency Response Team," reads a statement from Seymour Police.

The Emergency Response Team entered the home at 8 a.m. Friday and found the deceased.

Police say the investigation is active. They did not release a cause of death.

A shelter-in-place order for neighbors has been lifted. Residents are allowed to return to their homes.

The department says there is no active threat to the community.

Main Street/Highway 55 will be closed for an "indefinite period as the investigation proceeds," police say.

Seymour Police are working with the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

