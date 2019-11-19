Man arrested after suspected 15th OWI offense

Law enforcement says they arrested a man Nov. 18 on suspicion of his 15th OWI offense.

Barron County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested 66-year-old Mark Johnson after they received a report or a one vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway A, south of Barron.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says Johnson was treated and released with minor injuries and then was taken into custody on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 15th offense.

