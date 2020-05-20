Man arrested after Highway 53 chase

Law enforcement officers have arrested 27-year-old David Marin after officers worked to stop a chase along Highway 53 in Eau Claire.

Marin was arrested for theft of services, disorderly conduct, two counts of knowingly fleeing an officer, first degree recklessly endangering safety, threats to law enforcement and misdemeanor bail jumping.

The Eau Claire Police Department says the incident started with a report of a vehicle driving erratically on Hastings Way, near the intersection of Brackett Avenue .

Police say the chase ended in Lake Hallie.